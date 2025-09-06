‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan tells Amaal Mallik ‘front foot man has become a background artist’

Mumbai, Sep 6 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is the host of the controversial show “Bigg Boss 19”, will be seen giving a reality check to contestant Amaal Mallik in the forthcoming “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode.

In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, Salman is heard asking Amaal: “What are you doing here? Are you here to sleep?”

Amaal replies: “No, bhai.”

The superstar is then heard telling the music composer, who is the brother of Armaan Mallik, that his “image” is getting more damaged in the outside world with what he’s doing in the show.

“You are here to tell us who the real Amaal Malik is. Did you tell us? What are you waiting for? The image you had outside is getting worse. Expectations were high. Amaal will create a storm in this house.”

Tagging it as “shocking”, Salman added: “Basically, a front foot man has become a background artist. It's shocking.”

Talking about the show, this year, contestants who are locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar and Colors.

In the previous episode, Amaal made a revelation about the bond his family has with music composer and singer Anu Malik.

Amaal was seen sitting with fellow contestants Zeishan Quadri and Baseer Ali when he shared the shocking details. Amaal shared that there was a time when Anu Malik's success changed the family relationships to such an extent that it went on to affect Daboo Malik's family emotionally. He went on to share that the families would avoid each other at public gatherings.

Amaal said that he understands the issue as he tagged Anu Malik as a "hungry lion". The even though the relationship between the elders have become better, Amaal revealed that Anu Malik's children are still not in touch with the family or him.

