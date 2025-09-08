Bigg Boss 19: Season 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Brings the House Down on Weekend Ka Vaar

When Munawar Faruqui entered the Bigg Boss universe, entertainment was a guarantee. The Bigg Boss 17 winner returned in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar and in typical Munawar style, he turned the stage into a laughter riot.

Armed with his trademark wit, Munawar roasted the contestants one by one, leaving the housemates gasping for breath between giggles. The episode’s highlight was the return of stand-up comedian and former Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui, who made a surprise entry in a brand-new avatar. Known for his sharp wit, Munawar delivered a hilarious roast segment that had both contestants and Salman in splits.

Munawar cheekily targeted Pranit More, saying, “I'm here because of Pranit. Two days ago, Bigg Boss gave him a roast task. If he had done it well, they wouldn't have called me.” Pranit responded with laughter, setting the tone for the light-hearted exchange. He went on to mock Abhishek, joking, “My uncle also has a scooter, makes a lot of noise, does no work,” and humorously quipped about Tanya and Nehal, “When Tanya speaks, it feels like the aura has improved, and when Nehal speaks, it feels like a seizure.”

Munawar also poked fun at Kunickaa and Tanya’s evolving relationship, describing it as shifting “from mother and daughter to mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.” He didn’t spare Farhana and Baseer either, calling them “Bahana” as their ship name.

The timing was flawless, the delivery effortless, and the laughter unstoppable. Even Salman Khan, who has seen it all on Bigg Boss, couldn’t hold back a smile. Reflecting on his return, Munawar said, “Bigg Boss ka ghar hamesha mujhe apna lagta hai. Wapas aana aur sabko hasana ek alag hi maza hai.” And the audience couldn’t agree more.

With the Weekend Ka Vaar already setting the internet buzzing, Munawar isn’t slowing down anytime soon. After lighting up Bigg Boss, he’s gearing up for First Copy 2 and his much-awaited show Angadia.