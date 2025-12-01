Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha Appeals Fans to Vote for Amaal Mallik Ahead of Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 19 Update: With the Bigg Boss 19 finale approaching, Shehbaz Badesha has come out in strong support of Amaal Mallik and urged viewers to vote for him. Shehbaz, who was evicted from the show a week before the finale, shared emotional posts on Instagram on Monday to back his close friend.

In a video posted on his handle, Shehbaz shared clips of Amaal from inside the house. The video showed Amaal in tears as he praised Shehbaz and spoke about their bond. The two had formed a close friendship inside the BB19 house through pranks, long talks and support during tough moments.

Along with the video, Shehbaz wrote that Amaal deserved the trophy and asked fans to vote for him. In another message, he spoke about his eviction and said he wanted Amaal to win because he saw his own dreams in him. He urged viewers to give Amaal their full support and help bring the trophy home.

After leaving the show, Shehbaz received a warm welcome from his sister Shehnaaz Gill. She posted photos of their reunion and praised his journey on the show. Shehbaz also met fellow contestants Baseer Ali and Neelam Giri after his exit.

Amaal is in the Top 6 along with Gaurav, Malti, Tanya, Farrhana and Pranit as the grand finale draws near.