Bigg Boss 19:Rohit Shetty Takes Over Weekend Ka Vaar, Confronts Amaal Mallik for Disrespecting Show (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19: Rohit Shetty will be seen filling Salman Khan shoes this weekend ka vaar and for a change will be seen taking class of singer Amaal mallik. In promo released by maker, guest host, Rohit Shetty will be seen scolding Amaal Malik and Shehbaz for their behavior. In the last episode, we saw that Gaurav Khanna became the captain, causing a lot of chaos in the house. Shehbaz leveled numerous accusations against the Bigg Boss makers. Seeing them cry, Amaal Malik couldn't help but call the Bigg Boss makers biased, liars, and countless other things.

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Rohit Shetty addressed Amaal Malik and Shehbaaz, stating Bigg Boss does not tolerate disrespect and their comments fuel accusations of bias. He pointed out the lack of complaints when Mridul Tiwari was eliminated. Promo begins with, Rohit saying, Amaal Shehbaaz also said that, 'I would have also choose captaincy , then how Gaurav Khanna is wrong...". Rohit advice Amaal to think before saying anything. "When things didn't go according to your planning at that time." While cutting Rohit's words Amaal confronted himself that he said what he felt from heart."

Rohit Shetty added., "Expressing feelings and saying show biased is different. You say mein yeh ghar chodke chala jaunga yeh karunga, should I open door for you... you are doing wrong and if you are wrong then it is the truth".

Rohit also confronted Farhana Bhatt for calling Gaurav Khanna double-standard, reminding her of her own actions that led to her captaincy. Salman Khan will not seen this week as he is on the Da-Bang Tour with Tamannaah, Jacqueline, Manish Paul, and others.