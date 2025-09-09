Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal’s Team Gets Legal Notice from Ex-Boyfriend Balraj Singh Over Video Misuse

Spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal is in Bigg Boss 19 making headlines. While the social media star is in house entertaining audience, on other hand Tanya Mittal's team has got legal notice. Balraj Singh, Tanya Mittal's ex-boyfriend, has accused her team of misusing a video of him and Tanya and has demanded its removal from her profile.

Balraj claims that Tanya is portraying false image of her on the show. Balraj said to Times Now that, , "She did a podcast with me. We clicked a picture, which she later presented in a different manner by adding a romantic song, 'Humare Milan Ki Ghadi' to it. I ignored that thing initially, but I can't ignore it now. I have already sent a legal notice to her and asked her team to remove my videos with her. They can't put my videos without my consent."

Adding further Balraj said he can file defamation case agist her and when she comes out I will definetly give her strong reply. Earlier Balraj's ex-girlfriend, Zoya Khan, alleged that Balraj and Tanya were in a relationship and that he has been unsuccessfully trying to get on Bigg Boss since Tanya joined the show. She claimed he even targeted Armaan Malik last season, later apologizing at Malik's home when that didn't work.

Meanwhile, Tanya had a emotional breakdown during nomination task on Monday, after kunikcaa questioned her upbringing. In an attempt of distract Tanya, Kunickaa made controversial remarks on her.