Bigg Boss Kannada Star Sonu Srinivas Gowda Arrested for Violating Adoption Protocol

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT fame Sonu Srinivas Gowda has been arrested following accusations related to the adoption of a child. The arrest came after a joint operation by Child Protection Office officials and local police in Byadarahalli. A case was registered by the Byadarahalli police, Bengaluru, on Thursday (March 21) night, and Sonu was arrested on Friday (March 22)

The young social media sensation found herself in trouble as she was taken into custody by authorities on allegations of deceiving in the adoption process. The arrest followed trolling she faced online after announcing the adoption of an 8-year-old child from North Karnataka.



Authorities acted on a complaint from the Child Protection Office, claiming that Sonu's adoption was a ploy to gain unwarranted sympathy and celebrity status. Byadarahalli police registered a case against her, leading to her arrest.Officials from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) are currently interrogating Sonu, seeking clarification on the adoption process and her intentions. Despite her claims of innocence, authorities assert that they would not apprehend innocent individuals.