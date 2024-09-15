Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Aarya Jadhao Evicted After Clash with Nikki Tamboli, Shares Emotional Post Online

Aarya Jadhao got evicted out of Bigg Boss Marathi season 5 house after physical acceleration with fellow contestant Nikki Tamboli. Fans of these show do not seem to be happy with this decision. They think that makers and Riteish are being biased with Nikki. Amid all the chaos, Aarya Jadhao Posted an emotional message on her social media account.

After coming out of Bigg Boss Marathi house, Aarya Jadhao took her social media story to share her emotional state. She posted broken heart on black background.

The incident that led to Aarya’s eviction occurred during a captaincy task, where she hit Nikki. The action led to a significant uproar. Initially, Aarya was sent to jail within the house, but later Bigg Boss announced her eviction in the presence of Riteish Deshmukh.

Many viewers were displeased with Bigg Boss's decision, with a majority siding with Arya. Several people have expressed their support for her on social media, suggesting that her actions were justified, and that the punishment was too harsh.