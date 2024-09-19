Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Dhananjay Powar Calls Out Varsha Usgaonkar, Says You Never Listen (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 is becoming increasingly intriguing as the dynamics among the members are changing. Veteran actress Varsha Usgaonkar has a very good bond with Dhananjay Powar, but it seems to be on the verge of ending. Recently makers released the promo of a huge fight erupt between Varsha and Dhananjay in which he says Varsha that you never listen.

The captaincy task has begun in the house, leading to considerable confusion. Ankita, Paddy, and Abhijeet appear upset with Sangram, while Varsha Usgaonkar and Dhananjay Powar are engaged in a heated argument.

Dhananjay accused Varsha, saying, "You don't have the ability to listen." Varsha informed Usgaonkar, Janhvi Killekar, and Sangram Chowgule about Dhananjay's task, stating, "In the first round, Sangram, Janhvi, and Arbaaz had a deal," to which Dhananjay responded, "Isn't that what I told you?" Varsha replied, "No," prompting Dhananjay to get angry and assert, "I talk to everyone." Varsha retorted, "Don't shout too much," and Dhananjay replied, "You are forced to shout because you cannot listen."

Varsha then said, "You are falling on your face," to which Dhananjay responded, "I am not falling; I am standing strong." Colors Marathi has shared this promo, and there are rumors about the deals being made between Nashdai and DP in the house.