Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Finale: Riteish Deshmukh Set for Grand Return On Bhaucha Dhakka

Maharashtra's beloved actor Riteish Deshmukh has been making headlines recently due to 'Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5', which he hosts. His segment, 'Bhau Cha Dhak', has garnered attention for its supportive and encouraging tone, positively impacting TRP ratings. After a two-week absence for a shoot abroad, Riteish is back, and the entire state is eager for his finale 'Bhau Che Dhaka'.

During his absence, Riteish edgy style and knack for humor, including memorable comparisons like the "key monkey" and "doormat" of the house, kept the audience engaged, leading to viral memes on social media. Viewers were anxious to see how he would respond to the ongoing drama. Now, he is poised to make a grand return for the finale of 'Bigg Boss Marathi'.

Riteish Deshmukh has left a lasting impression this season, winning hearts with his unique approach and holding the contestants accountable for their actions. This season has been notably different, with many surprises expected in the grand finale. Fans are excited to see what Riteish Bhau will bring to this climactic event. The grand finale of this season will be held on 6th of September.