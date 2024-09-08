Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Ghanshyam Darode AKA Chota Pudhari Got Evicted This Week

Out of seven nominated contestants, Chota Pudhari aka Ghanshyam Darode is out of the Bigg Boss Marathi house. The sixth week of Bigg Boss was full of clashes; we saw new friendships and old friends turning foes this week.

Ghanshyam, who was known as Chhota Paddari, had a mixed journey in the house over six weeks. He started strong, receiving praise from Ritesh Bhau in the first two weeks. However, his gameplay began to falter as he started aligning with Nikki, Arbaaz, and Vaibhav, which disrupted his strategy. His behavior, including his tendency to argue with Paddy, Dhananjay Powar, and Ankita Walawalkar, caused friction among the housemates.

His exit was an emotional moment for housemates. Arbaaz, Nikki, and other housemates were visibly upset, with Janhavi shedding tears in the bedroom. Before leaving, Ghanshyam greeted Varsha Tai and apologized to the other contestants. In a final gesture, he transferred the currency he had collected to Suraj Chavan. This marked the end of Ghanshyam Darwade's six-week journey in Bigg Boss, leaving many housemates saddened by his exit.