Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Grand Finale: Ankita Walawalkar Eliminated; Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant, Suraj Chavan and Dhananjay Powar in Last 4

Ankita Walawalkar was the fifth contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house after Jahnavi Killekar, leaving only a few participants in the final race for the BB5 title. Although Ankita played a strong game throughout the season, she had to exit just before the ultimate showdown.

Now, the top four contestants are Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant, Suraj Chavan, and Dhananjay Powar. Fans were pleasantly surprised by the entry of Konkan native Ankita Prabhu Walawalkar, who initially struggled to understand the game. However, once she got the hang of it, Ankita cemented her place in the Bigg Boss house. Unfortunately, her journey to the grand finale and the trophy has come to an end.

Ankita was the last contestant to make it to the top six, racing to the grand finale alongside Varsha Usgaonkar. However, despite coming very close to the trophy, her journey has concluded, leaving her fans shocked. Ankita entered the Bigg Boss house with Nikhil Damle and faced frequent discussions over her performance in tasks, which were also commented on by her brother.

Originally from Konkan, Ankita Prabhu Walawalkar is known for her YouTube channel "Kokan Hearted Girl," which currently has 268 lakh (2.68 million) subscribers. She gained popularity by uploading various Konkan-themed videos, earning her the title of "Konkan Hearted Girl." In addition to her YouTube success, Ankita also runs her own business. Her Konkani flair was frequently on display during her time in the Bigg Boss house.