Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 Finale: Jahnavi Killekar Gets Eliminated From BBM5 With Rs 9 Lakh

Jahnavi Killekar has decided to leave the Bigg Boss house with a cash prize and gift voucher just hours before the announcement of the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 finalist. She chose to exit the competition by accepting a cash prize of Rs 9 lakh.

Jahnavi displayed an aggressive gameplay from the beginning, which attracted both attention and criticism from the audience. Despite coming so close to winning the trophy, she decided to withdraw and leave the house with a briefcase of cash.

Throughout her time in the Bigg Boss house, Jahnavi initially teamed up with Nikki and stirred up the game from the very first days. Due to her behavior with fellow contestant Varsha Usgaonkar, she even faced time in the show's "jail." However, later on, Jahnavi distanced herself from Nikki and started playing a solo game, which proved successful.

Jahnavi began her career on television. She played a negative role in the Colors Marathi TV show Bhagya Dile Tu Mala. Apart from acting, she is also an accomplished dancer. While the audience has seen her primarily through her TV appearances, she also participated in Bigg Boss Marathi. Her journey took her all the way to the grand finale, but now, she has chosen to end it by taking the cash prize.