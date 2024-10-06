Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Grand Finale: Know What’s at Stake? Prize Money and Winner Predictions

This season of Bigg Boss Marathi has gained immense popularity. The journey began on July 28 and concludes today, October 6, after 14 weeks (70 days). All of Maharashtra is eagerly awaiting the grand finale to see who will claim the trophy. This season has received tremendous love from the audience and has set new TRP records compared to previous seasons.

Who is the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 5?

The winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 will be revealed today, drawing significant attention. Riteish Deshmukh, beloved by Maharashtra, will host the grand finale with his signature flair. Fans have actively voted for their favorite contestants, and many are curious about the prize money for the winner. The early trends show that Suraj Chavan is likely to lift up the trophy.

How much prize will the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 get?

The winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 is set to receive a prize of Rs 25 lakh, which the contestants had to earn through various tasks. In the Chakravyuh task, the housemates secured Rs 8.6 lakh of the total prize. Following the first ticket to finale task, the prize money increased when Suraj won, adding Rs 6 lakh to the total, bringing the winner's prize to Rs 14.6 lakh.

Today is the grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 5

The grand finale will feature the top six contestants: Suraj Chavan, Abhijeet Sawant, Ankita Walawalkar, Dhananjay Powar, Nikki Tamboli, and jahnavi killekar. One of them will have their name inscribed on the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 trophy. The announcement of the winner will take place today, and it remains to be seen if Bigg Boss will introduce a new twist by increasing the prize money during the finale.