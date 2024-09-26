Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Latest Promo: Contestants Break Down as Family Week Brings Heartfelt Reunions (Watch Videos)

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 is entering its final week, with the grand finale set for October 6. During the week leading up to the finale, contestants will have emotional reunions with their families after being apart for nearly two months. A recent promo from Colors Marathi features Dhananjay Powar and Abhijeet Sawant in tears as they see their families.

In the latest promo, Abhijeet Sawant's wife, Shilpa, and their daughters, Ahana and Smira, are shown entering the house. After their visit, Shilpa took to social media to express her gratitude to Colors Marathi for the chance to see Abhijeet, stating, "Thank you to Colors Marathi and the entire team for inviting us! It was wonderful to see Abhijit after so long. He will play even stronger now! Don’t forget to watch today’s family special and vote for your Abhijeet!"

The beginning of 'Family Week' has brought joy to the audience. Currently, there are eight contestants left in the Bigg Boss Marathi house: Abhijit, Ankita, Suraj, Janhvi, Pandharinath, Varsha, Nikki, and Dhananjay. With the finale just days away, all contestants are nominated. The grand finale will occur on October 6, and viewers are excited to find out who will win the coveted trophy.