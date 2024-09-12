Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Latest Promo: Did Aarya Jadhao Slapped Nikki Tamboli During Captaincy Task? (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss Marathi is getting interesting day by day, new tasks and groups are changing dynamics in the house. The new wildcard entry of Sangram Chougule has added flavor to the house. In a recent Bigg Boss Marathi promo, it is seen that Nikki Tamboli, who is one of the strongest participants in the house, has claimed that singer-rapper Aarya Jadhao has slapped her. In a video shared by the channel, we can see frustration on Nikki's face.

The promo begins with Bigg Boss announcing the captaincy task. During the task something seems to happen Nikki comes crying claiming that Aarya slapped her. On other hand Aarya is seen saying she don't care and is ready to bear the consequences.

If the prediction is true then Aarya has violated the rules of 'Bigg Boss' by raising her hands.