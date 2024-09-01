Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Latest Promo: Varsha Usgaonkar Requests 'Last Wish' from Riteish Deshmukh (Watch Video)

The Marathi version of 'Bigg Boss' has hit its 30th day and continues to make headlines with its engaging content. The latest promo from Colors Marathi introduces a new twist to the show, presented by host Riteish Deshmukh, known for his vibrant and interactive style. This new segment is called "Bhau cha shock."

In this segment, contestants are put to the test as they must correctly answer questions about their fellow housemates or face a shock for incorrect answers. The promo features questions like "How many times a day does Suraj say the dialogue 'Zapuk Zapuk'?" and "How many times a day does Nikki apply lipstick?" designed to challenge the contestants' knowledge about each other.

The promo also captures some comedic moments, including Varsha Usgaonkar’s humorous plea to be asked her "last good," which prompts laughter from Riteish Deshmukh. This playful and engaging promo has quickly gone viral and is generating significant buzz among fans.

In addition, this week, Ankita, Varsha, Nikki, and Abhijeet are up for eviction. The upcoming episode will determine if one of them will be eliminated or if there will be an unexpected twist in the eviction process.