Bigg Boss Marathi 5 New Promo: Suraj Chavan Calls Out Nikki Tamboli’s Actions, Plans to Fight Back (Watch Video)

A new promo for the latest season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' has been released, featuring Suraj Chavan in a heated discussion with Abhijeet Chavan and Arya Jadhav. Both Arya and Abhijeet are visibly shocked by Suraj's bold statements, as he addresses a crucial decision he's made in the house. Suraj has brought up the issue of Nikki Tamboli, signaling his intent to fight against the injustice he believes she has committed.

In the promo, Suraj Chavan confronts Abhijeet Sawant and Arya Jadhav, saying, "Suraj Chavan will stand where there is injustice… just because I don’t speak you will take advantage of it? When Nikki does it, it is right but when Arya does it then… Be it anyone in the group we should support them."

It's been 25 days since the new season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' began, and each day has brought unique developments. Every contestant has started to build their own fan base. Suraj Chavan, who was initially quiet, is now beginning to understand the dynamics of the 'Bigg Boss Marathi' house. It seems he has made up his mind to stand against any wrongdoing, ensuring that his voice is heard in the house.