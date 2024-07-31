Bigg Boss Marathi 5 : Nikki Tamboli Insults Varsha Usgaonkar On National Television, Fans React

The new season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' has begun, and from day one, Nikki Tamboli and Varsha Usgaonkar have been in the spotlight. They've clashed over minor issues, including makeup and breaking Bigg Boss rules. Recently, Nikki crossed a line by calling Varsha a fool, which many fans find disrespectful, especially since Varsha is a senior actress in the Marathi entertainment industry. Fans are criticizing Nikki on social media for her choice of words.

After the video of Nikki and Varsha Usgaonkar clash went viral, fans are reacting. Actress Praniti Hatte has also expressed her opinion on this. Praniti Hatte has shared a video on her Instagram. In it, she says, "The way Nikki was talking to Varsha ma'am was really shocking. Whoever Nikki is... but, there is a sense of how to behave with your seniors. If you have watched the entire episode, you will notice that only Varsha ma'am was not sitting on the sofa. The other members were also sitting on sofas in the garden area and other places."

"The third thing is, 'She sleeps on a mattress in front of the camera'... how disgusting is that sentence. And now I want to see how Ritesh Deshmukh will react to this. Because it feels bad to see senior people in the house like this and to see them being treated like this. And someone in the house should speak up about it. Everyone in the house was sitting there with their mouths shut. No one had the courage to tell Nikki that she was wrong," she said, expressing her anger.

What exactly happened in the 'Bigg Boss Marathi' house?

Bigg Boss had told the contestants that they would not be allowed to sleep on the bed. But, as some of the contestants broke the rules, Bigg Boss said that the contestants would not be given beds. Nikki and Varsha Usgaonkar had an argument over this. Varsha Usgaonkar was sitting on the bed. So Bigg Boss said so. Saying this, Nikki directly insulted Varsha Usgaonkar.