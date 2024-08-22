Bigg Boss Marathi 5 : Riteish Deshmukh's Hosting Debut Show Breaks Records with High Ratings

Bigg Boss Marathi season 5 is making news since day one. This came as a surprise when the makers announced Riteish Deshmukh as a new host, replacing Mahesh Manjrekar. Riteish Deshmukh is being praised for doing this job as a host. In the show, he is seen taking the class of contestants' wrong behavior and praising the one who did good work. Riteish's 'Bhau Che Dhaka' has once again broken all the records.

Ritesh Bhau has left the stage of the new season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' with a bang. Ritesh Bhau's rhythmic style, innovation, youth, and talent in the new season are all contributing to the record of the season. Bigg Boss Marathi has made everyone crazy, from children and women to young adults. Riteish's 'Bhau Che Dhakkya' has once again broken all the records and set a new record. Saturday's Bhau Dhakka got 3.7 ratings, and Sunday's Akshay Kumar special Bhau Dhakka got 4.0 ratings. Overall, 'Bhau Che Dhakkya' has got a 3.9 average rating.

'Bigg Boss Marathi' has dominated the entire week. In fact, 'Bigg Boss Marathi' has broken its own record. 'Bigg Boss Marathi' has created history by surpassing non-fiction programs on other Marathi channels.