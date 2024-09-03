Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Seven Contestants Nominated in Shocking Sixth Week Eviction

The fifth season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' has kicked off with great momentum and has been a hot topic of discussion since its premiere on July 28th. Currently, the show is in its sixth week, and the recent nomination task has stirred up quite a bit of drama in the 'Bigg Boss' house. This time, seven contestants have been nominated for eviction, creating a tense atmosphere among the housemates.

The criteria for this week's nomination task were to nominate members who, in the opinion of the housemates, have performed unsatisfactorily in the game. Each housemate had to tear up the photos of the two members they deemed unwanted in the house and discard them in the trash. As a result, the seven contestants who received the most torn photos and are now up for eviction are Ghanshyam Darode, Arya Jadhav, Suraj Chavan, Dhananjay Powar, Nikki Tamboli, Arbaz Patel, and Abhijit Sawant. The fact that seven members have been nominated in one go has left viewers shocked and eager to see how the week unfolds.

The show's host, Ritesh Deshmukh, has hinted that the sixth week in the 'Bigg Boss Marathi' house will be particularly challenging and might leave the members sleepless. Adding to the drama, Varsha Usgaonkar has taken on the role of the new captain, making her safe from this week's nomination. So far, three members—Purushottam Patil, Yogita Chavan, and Nikhil Damle—have exited the *Bigg Boss Marathi* house. As the tension builds, the big question remains: who will be saved by the audience this week? The answer will be revealed during the weekend episode.