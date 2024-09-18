Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Vaibhav Chavan Speaks on His Friendship Status with Nikki Tamboli, Says 'Nikki Tamboli and I' (Watch

Vaibhav Chavan was eliminated after 50 days in the fifth season of Bigg Boss Marathi. Known as Arbaaz 2, he struggled to regain his footing in the game and ultimately had to leave. Recently in an interview, Vaibhav addressed his relationship with Nikki Tamboli, are they good friends.

After exiting the house, Vaibhav spoke to 'Lokmat Filmiy' about Nikki, stating, "Nikki and I were never friends. I say that to her face, and I said the same inside the house. I admit I preferred Arbaz, but there was no friendship with her. I never promised her my support or said I would take her side. In fact, I made it clear that I would not support her if I thought she was wrong."

He continued, "I still don’t understand some of the things she does," he said. "I was also upset with her when she talked to Irina that way. I didn’t agree with what she said. And now, she’s saying let’s meet. So I don’t really know her true nature. And I don’t want to understand it. I’ve tried to stay as far away from her as possible. Everyone says she always gets her way. But only Arbaaz listened to her. Janhvi and I never did."

With Aarya and Vaibhav leaving the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house back-to-back, the game has taken an even more interesting turn. After 50 days, there are still 50 more days to go. This week, Nikki, Arbaaz, Varsha, Janhvi, and Sooraj have been nominated for elimination.