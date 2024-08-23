Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Varsha Usgaonkar Steps In to Resolve Nikki Tamboli and Arbaaz Patel Feud (Watch Video)

The fifth season of *Bigg Boss Marathi* has reached its fourth week, and the dynamics in the house are evolving. Recently, tensions have arisen between Nikki Tamboli and Arbaaz Patel, largely influenced by Abhijeet Sawant. The upcoming episode features Varsha Tai attempting to mediate and bridge the gap between Nikki and Arbaaz, aiming to resolve their differences.

In a positive turn, Nikki Tamboli's birthday is being celebrated in the house. DP Dada will be seen in a special role, extending his birthday wishes to Nikki with a humorous and warm message: "Happy Birthday, Happy Birthday. Live for 75 years.. May you live like this. Don't torture people. Don't bother them. Stand on people's nerves and win. But don't hurt anyone. Happy Birthday. Crores and crores of good luck... Auspicious simpleton a poor man in the group beyond."

The housemates are expected to come together to celebrate Nikki's special day, adding a festive touch to the ongoing season.