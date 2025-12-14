Bigg Boss Marathi 6 New Promo: Premiere Date Revealed, Riteish Deshmukh Traditional Look Goes Viral (Watch Video)

After Bigg Boss season 19 , makers announced the season 6 of Marathi Bigg Boss hosted by non-other than Riteish Deshmukh, he also appeared during finale of Bigg Boss 19 and talked about upcoming season. Recently makers released new promo featuring Riteish Deshmukh, which also reveals the date and time of season premier.

"Keep your doors open for the welcome! I'm coming," says Riteish Deshmukh, bringing you Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6. Riteish's stylish look and powerful swag are winning the hearts of the audience. The last season was a blast, this year we're going to make it even bigger... Are you ready!" . Fans are excited for the new season as the new season is all set to start from January 11, 2025. Following the buzz of the previous season in both Marathi and Hindi industries, will 'Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6' recapture the same excitement? The style, look, and contestants remain a secret and time will tell.

Ritesh Deshmukh's larger-than-life Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 promo features a lavish set, a grand procession with drums and traditional music, colorful lights, and a massive crowd. Donning traditional attire for the first time, Ritesh's swag is captivating audiences.

The promo's powerful dialogues, hinting at whose vows will be fulfilled and whose entry will electrify the house, have ignited discussions. Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 will air every night at 8 PM on Colors Marathi and JioCinema, starting January 11th, a change from the usual 9 PM slot that has sparked some viewer feedback. This season promises to captivate Maharashtra.