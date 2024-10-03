Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 Finale: Nikki Tamboli Talks Marriage Plan, Says ' I want to...'

Actress Nikki Tamboli has made a notable impact in the film industry and is currently a key contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi season 5. Since the season began, she has garnered attention from audiences across Maharashtra, with many fans supporting her for the Bigg Boss trophy. In a recent UNSEEN UNDEKHA segment, Nikki, along with fellow contestants Suraj and Abhijeet, discussed their marriage plans.

Abhijeet jokingly told Suraj, "I will call you even when you go out. Call us when you get married!" Suraj responded, "When I go out, I’ll talk to everyone and invite them to my wedding. I plan a small ceremony and just wear the necklace in front of the goddess." Nikki added, "But we need a Haladi function. We’ll apply Halad to you." Suraj playfully replied, "That’s not happening. It’s going to be a game of Haladi and betel nuts. Without that, there’s no fun."

The conversation turned personal when Suraj asked Nikki about her marriage plans, saying, "Nikki, when are you getting married? You’re getting old too." Nikki replied, "I’ll tell you when I get married. Age doesn’t matter. I want to stay with my parents for now." Suraj then asked if she would be a son-in-law, to which Nikki said, "Even if I get married, I’ll take my mom and dad with me, whether to the same house or mine. I like a big family and want everyone with me."

The mega grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi season 5 will be held on 6th of October. We will see Rietish Deshmukh back as the show host after his absence for 2 weeks. Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is one of the higgest TRP show, sudden cutdown of this show from 100 days to 70 days has disappointed audience.