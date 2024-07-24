Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5: Host Riteish Deshmukh on Whether He Would Join as a Contestant Actor, Says '100 Days Is Big Commitment'

The much-anticipated fifth season of Bigg Boss Marathi is set to commence soon, with the 'Lay Bhari' actor Riteish Deshmukh taking on the role of host. This announcement has generated significant excitement among fans, especially following the release of Riteish's promo, which has already become a hit. Comparisons are being drawn between Riteish and other prominent hosts such as Salman Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Anil Kapoor. In a recent press conference, Riteish Deshmukh addressed the question of whether he would have liked to enter Bigg Boss himself.

Speaking to 'Lokmat Filmy,' he revealed that he had never been offered a spot as a contestant on the show. He mentioned, "100 days is a very big commitment. It is as much commitment as for two films. It is not easy. If I would have liked to go, yes, of course, I would have liked."

Actors such as Mansi Naik, Ankita Walawalkar, Sanju Rathod, and Pranav Ravrane are expected to appear in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5. Fans are eagerly anticipating seeing Riteish Deshmukh in the role of host. While Salman Khan has created a unique craze with his hosting of Bigg Boss Hindi, Anil Kapoor's hosting in Bigg Boss OTT has also gained popularity with the audience. Mahesh Manjrekar's hosting in the previous seasons of Bigg Boss Marathi won the hearts of viewers as well. This sets up a significant challenge for Riteish as he steps into the hosting role.

With Riteish Deshmukh as the new host, Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 promises to bring fresh energy and excitement to the reality show. Fans are keen to see how Riteish will fare compared to his predecessors and are looking forward to the new season's drama and entertainment.