Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 New Promo: Abhijeet Sawant Gets Injured During Captaincy Task, Who Will Be Next Captain?

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 is filled with lots of emotions, drama, fights, and controversies. The fight started in the first week of the show and then leveled up. Host Riteish Deshmukh makes contestants realize their mistakes and makes sure that they change their behavior. He is seen motivating contestant to give their best. In first captaincy task Kokan Hearted girl won and became first captain of house. Today, in the third week, we will see a new painting task for captaincy work in the house. For this, once again, we will get to see a clash among all the contestants. The promo of the captaincy task has gone viral on social media. This time, Abhijit Sawant is seen to be seriously injured during the task.

A wonderful captaincy task is going to take place in the house today. During the new task in the new week, the house members will be seen having a good time. It will be decided who will become the captain of the house by sitting in the boat. In the new promo of 'Bigg Boss Marathi', the members are seen sitting in a boat and searching for boats. Along with finding boats, they want to weed out captaincy candidates. Abhijeet is seen injured during this task in the promo. It will be known within a few hours which member will win the captaincy task.

On otherhand in today's episode of 'Bigg Boss Marathi', Nikki and Janhvi are seen commenting on what they feel is a Kacha Limbu in the house. For Nikki, the Kacha Limbu is rapper Arya Jadhav from the 'Bigg Boss Marathi' house. Nikki has also told Bigg Boss about this by taking Arya's name. Janhvi also seemed to agree with her. Yogita, Sooraj, Nikhil, and Abhijeet are nominated this week, and it will be known soon which of these four will be out of the house.