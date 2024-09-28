Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5: Rakhi Sawant Shocks Nikki Tamboli with 'Sasti Rakhi Sawant' Comment as She Enters the House; Promo Goes Viral

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Marathi is set to conclude soon, wrapping up in just 70 days instead of the usual 100. In the latest episode, family members are visiting contestants, and a surprise awaits as former contestants Abhijeet Bichukale and Rakhi Sawant make their entrance into the house. Rakhi's arrival is expected to bring entertainment to the housemates, and it will be interesting to see Nikki Tamboli's reaction upon seeing her.

In a surprising turn of events in the Bigg Boss house, contestants eagerly requested the entrance of Rakhi Sawant upon seeing Nikki Tamboli. The "Drama Queen" is finally making her much-anticipated entrance, as revealed in a new promo shared by Colors. The housemates are left in awe when the door swings open, revealing Rakhi in a vibrant pink dress, dancing and declaring, "Hello Bigg Boss, your first wife." Her presence brings smiles to everyone's faces, but Nikki Tamboli responds with a hesitant, "Hi Rabba." Rakhi quickly addresses Nikki, stating, "Nikki, sasti Rakhi Sawant. Now it's me walking in the house. "

Both Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant were contestants in the 14th season of Bigg Boss Hindi, which aired three years ago, where they had a notable heated argument. Now, after several years, the two are face-to-face once again in the Bigg Boss Marathi house. Netizens have expressed their excitement, commenting that "the season can't be complete without Rakhi" and hoping for "a sweet ending."

Rakhi's presence is bringing a lot of entertainment to the house, and it will be interesting to see how her arrival affects Nikki, the queen of the house. Additionally, Abhijeet Bichukale has also joined the house, and all eyes are on how the dynamics will unfold and whether any conflicts will arise among the contestants.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 is scheduled for October 6. As of now, eight contestants remain in the house: Varsha, Abhijeet, Paddy, Nikki, Janhvi, Suraj, Dhananjay, and Ankita. All of them are nominated for elimination this week, and the audience is eagerly anticipating which contestant will be voted out next.