Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5: Riteish Deshmukh to Replace Mahesh Manjrekar as Host – See Teaser

The announcement of Bigg Boss Marathi's fifth season has created a wave among the audience. While fans were rooting for Mahesh Manjrekar, who is popular actor producer and director in Marathi industry, makers revealed that 'Ved' actor Riteish Deshmukh will be hosting this show. Colors TV recently released the first promo which has gone viral. Riteish replacing Mahesh got mixed reaction from audience.

In viral video Riteish Deshmukh introduces himself as a host of the show. He is decked up in navy blue suit. While some fans are excited to see Ritesh Deshmukh others commented that they will miss original host Mahesh Manjrekar.

The season 5 will soon be on floors. Meanwhile, the channel has spoken to some actors for the next season of Bigg Boss. Discussions are also going on with some artists. So now everyone is curious about who will appear in the fifth season of Bigg Boss. Megha Dhade was named as the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi. Then the winner of the second season was Shiv Thackeray. The winner of the third season was Vishal Nekam. Similarly, Akshay Kelkar was named as the winner of the fourth season. So who will be the winner of the fifth season of Bigg Boss will come out in a few months.