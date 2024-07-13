Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 To Premiere On July 28, Watch Riteish Deshmukh's New Promo

Tanta nai tar ghanta nai... Hindi and Marathi actor Riteish Deshmukh's iconic dialogue has become a household phrase in Maharashtra, especially as anticipation builds for the popular reality show "Bigg Boss Marathi 5". The audience's excitement has been fueled by the release of four promos, showcasing Riteish Deshmukh's "Laybhari Bossgiri". The latest jaw-dropping promo has finally revealed the eagerly awaited premiere date for the fifth season. The fifth season is set to begin on July 28.

In the promos, Riteish Deshmukh appears in a unique and captivating outfit, exuding energy and passion. According to the promo, this year's contestants will enter the "Bigg Boss" house to the rhythmic beats of drums. Riteish Bhau will commend those who behave well, but he will not hesitate to admonish those who don't. His catchphrase, "If I come, I will be killed," adds to the excitement. Riteish has also announced the start date for this year's season through the new promo.

When and Where to Watch.

The grand premiere of "Bigg Boss Marathi" will take place on Sunday, July 28, at 9 PM on Colors Marathi. The show will offer viewers a luxurious house filled with fun, drama, and entertainment, showcasing the colorful journey of contestants over 100 days. Episodes will air every day at 9 PM on Colors Marathi and Jio Cinemas.

Fans are eager to see who will enter the Bigg Boss house and are looking forward to experiencing the fun, drama, and intriguing dynamics, all under the watchful eye of the new host, Riteish Deshmukh. The countdown to the new season has begun, promising an exciting and entertaining journey for all "Bigg Boss" lovers.