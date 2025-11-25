Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 First Promo Out; Will Riteish Deshmukh Will Return as Host?

The sixth season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' has been officially announced. On Monday (Nov 24), Colors Marathi shared the first promo on social media. Of course, this is just an announcement, so it is yet to be clear whether Riteish Deshmukh will be the host of this season or who else. However, the video shared by the channel gives an idea of ​​what the theme of this season will be.

The most talked about show on the small screen is 'Bigg Boss'. Currently, the 19th season of Hindi 'Bigg Boss' is going on. Its finale will be held soon. After that, the much-awaited Marathi Big Boss will start. Colors announced the sixth season of Bigg Boss Marathi and shared the first promo. In this video, many doors are seen at the beginning. After that, a glimpse of two doors, heaven and hell, is seen. Bigg Boss Marathi is coming soon..., it was announced. The Bigg Boss logo also looks different and beautiful this time.

Former members Ankita Walawalkar, Janhvi Killekar, Akshay Kelkar, Utkarsh Shinde have commented on this promo. The audience has also expressed curiosity by commenting. Earlier, Suraj Chavan was the winner of the fifth season. Riteish Deshmukh hosted Bigg Boss for the first time. Now everyone is looking forward to who will be the host of Bigg Boss 6 and who will be the contestants this year. This will also be officially announced soon.