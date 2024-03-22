Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Granted Bail in Snake Venom Case, After 5 Days of Jail

Bigg boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav Got bail. Elvish who was jailed in the case of supplying snake venom in a rave party, has got a big relief. He was arrested on March 17 after which he was taken into judicial custody for 14 days. His first bail petition could not be heard, but now the court has granted bail on the second petition filed by the lawyer.

The news of bail was confirmed by Elvish Yadav's friend and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal AKA The UK07 Rider. He posted on his official X (Formerly Twitter) account saying, “Uppar waala kabhi galat nahi karega Bail Granted.”

Uppar waala kabhi galat nahi karega 🙏❤️

Bail Granted — Anurag Dobhal (@uk07rider) March 22, 2024

On Thursday, the Noida Police removed the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985) Act imposed on Elvish Yadav. The cops said it was a mistake on their part. They said, “We had imposed the NDPS Act by mistake, it was a clerical mistake.” It’s known that getting bail under the NDPS Act is very difficult.