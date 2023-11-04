Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav taken into custody for questioning in Kota

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has found himself in the midst of a legal maelstrom after a raid in Noida. Reports emerged on Friday that a series of raids were conducted in Noida's Sector 49, revealing a startling discovery - five cobra snakes were recovered during the operation. Even more alarmingly, an additional nine snakes were rescued from the site, accompanied by the presence of snake venom.

According to a News 18 report, DGP Umesh Mishra has confirmed that the reality TV star was detained from Kota and taken in for questioning. During a checkpoint, the police stopped Elvish’s car. Upon questioning, they discovered his identity in the car. Kota police then detained him and informed the Noida police. He has allegedly been released by the Kota police now.

Elvish Yadav issued a video statement on Friday. Via social media, he dismissed the rumours as baseless and lacking evidence. He expressed his willingness to cooperate with the Uttar Pradesh Government in the ongoing investigation. In the video, Elvish emphasized, "I woke up in the morning and saw various baseless and unfounded allegations against me in the media. All the accusations against me are unfounded, fake, and not even one per cent true."

Elvish Yadav gained fame after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, a reality show hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. After his victory, he appeared in the music video "Hum Toh Deewane" alongside Urvashi Rautela. Presently, he is all set to participate in the reality show "Temptation Island," which was premiered on November 3 on Jio Cinema.