Bigg Boss OTT 3: Contestants Dance on Sanju Rathod's Viral Hit Song 'Gulabi Saree' Ahead of Grand Finale (Watch Video)

Singer Sanju Rathod's song 'Gulabi Saree' has taken the social media world by storm, captivating both common people and celebrities alike. This viral hit remains popular on many social media reels even today. Sanju Rathod recently performed 'Gulabi Saree' at Anant Ambani's wedding, further solidifying the song's popularity. Now, Sanju is set to make an appearance in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

In a new promo for Bigg Boss OTT 3, it was revealed that Sanju Rathod has entered the house to entertain the contestants ahead of the grand finale. His performance of 'Gulabi Saree' had everyone dancing, including Ranveer Shorey, Sana Maqbool, and Kritika Malik. Sanju's energetic performance created a lively atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house, leaving a lasting impression on both the contestants and the audience.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be held on Sunday, August 2, at 9 PM. The top 5 contestants competing in the finale are Sana Maqbool, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Nezi, and Ranveer Shorey. Among these, Ranveer, Sana, and Nezi are the most likely to face off in the finals. As the competition heats up, all eyes are on these five contestants to see who will emerge victorious.