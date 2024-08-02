Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale 'I Regret Saying Sorry to Armaan Malik', Says Vishal Pandey

One of the major incidents that will remain in memory from Bigg Boss OTT season 3 is Armaan Malik slapping Vishal Pandey over his remark on Kritika Malik's beauty. That one slap divided the house and the internet into two parts. Later, Vishal said sorry to Kritika, even though his intentions were not vulgar. Today, during the Bigg Boss OTT finale, once again Armaan and Vishal came face to face and had a discussion about the same incident. While explaining himself, Vishal again said that his intentions were not to make Kritika uncomfortable and he just appreciated her beauty, which he does with anyone, and he is regretting saying sorry.

In response to this, Armaan said, "From day one you liked Kritika and your intentions were not good. You will get slapped again if you say that again." Vishal further added that he feels uncomfortable sitting next to him or even sitting in same space. Makers shared this promo which has again created a buzz on social media. What are your views, please let us know?

Bigg Boss Ott finale has already started, Kritika Malik is out of the house. Now the competion is between Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan, Nazey.