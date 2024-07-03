Bigg Boss OTT 3 First Wild Card Contestant Revealed, This Social Media Influencer To Enter In Controversial Show

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is receiving a lukewarm response from the audience. In an attempt to make the show more engaging, the makers have introduced the first wild card contestant. This season, there is a diverse range of contestants including Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan Khan, Poulomi Das, Shivani Kumari, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Munisha Khatwani, Vishal Pandey, Naezy, Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Chaurasia, Sai Ketan Rao, Vada Pav Girl (Chandrika Dixit), and Neeraj Goyat.

Neeraj Goyat and Payal Malik were evicted in the first week, and now reportedly Poulomi Das will be evicted in midnight eviction. There are talks of bringing social media influencer Bristi Samaddar to spice things up. While there is no official confirmation yet, it's very likely that more wild card contestants will join the show. Fans are eager to see how this unfolds.

This season, the charismatic actor Anil Kapoor has taken over as the host, replacing the beloved Salman Khan. While some viewers find it intriguing, many believe that Salman Khan's place on the show is irreplaceable.