Bigg Boss OTT 3 Host Anil Kapoor Supports Riteish Deshmukh for Marathi Season 5, Says ....

Bollywood's 'Jhakaas' actor Anil Kapoor is all set to host Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. Despite his age, Anil Kapoor continues to explore new ventures in the world of entertainment. In this season, Anil Kapoor replaces Salman Khan as the host for the Bigg Boss OTT, while in the Marathi also fifth season is all set to go on air and this time 'Ved' actor Riteish Deshmukh will take over hosting duties from famous director Mahesh Manjrekar.

During a special conversation with Marathi portal 'Lokmat Filmy,' Anil Kapoor shared his reaction to Riteish Deshmukh hosting the fifth season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi.' Anil Kapoor expressed surprise upon learning that Mahesh Manjrekar had hosted the previous season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi.' He said, "I will call Mahesh ji now and talk to him." When he found out that Riteish Deshmukh would be hosting the new season, Anil Kapoor had a brief but enthusiastic response: "Wo fodke rakh dega" ("He will rock it").

The third season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' is set to premiere soon. Anil Kapoor will be taking over hosting duties from Salman Khan for this new season. Fans can watch 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' starting from June 21 on JioCinema Premium at 9 PM.