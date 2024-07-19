Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Jo Apni Biwi Ka Nahi Hosaka', Lovekesh Kataria's Comment on Armaan Malik's Loyalty

Youtuber Armaan Malik, who has two wives, is currently in the Bigg Boss OTT house with his second wife, Kritika Malik. They have been making headlines since their arrival, while Payal Malik remains outside. As the show reaches its halfway mark, tensions are rising, leading to increased conflicts among contestants.

In recent episodes, Armaan has been appointed captain of the house, and his opponents are struggling to accept this development. Being a first captain Armaan was asked to nominate four individuals and he selected Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and unexpectedly, Sana Sultan.

After making his nominations, Armaan enjoyed his time in the house with his group while the nominated contestants expressed their feelings. Viewers witnessed a rare moment of Sana Makbul and Sana Sultan chatting together. Later, Sana confided in Vishal and Lovekesh about her disappointment that Sana Sultan, despite being part of Malik's group, was still nominated by Armaan.

During their discussion, Lovekesh remarked on Armaan's lack of loyalty, saying, "Jo apni biwi ka naa ho saka, woh kisi aur ka kya hoga?" (What can you expect from someone who wasn't even loyal to his wife?). This subtly referenced Armaan's situation of marrying another woman while still married to Payal.