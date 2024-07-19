Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey's Heated Argument Turns Ugly (Watch Video)

The daily clashes among contestants in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' have been generating significant buzz. With each task, tensions rise as contestants engage in verbal and physical altercations, driving up the show's TRP and keeping audiences glued to their screens. Recently, the house has seen a series of heated conflicts. First, there was a slap incident between Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik. This was followed by a confrontation between Sai Ketan Rao and Lavekesh Kataria.

In the latest episode, Sana Maqbul and Ranvir Shorey were seen openly arguing with each other. In a recent task, four housemates had to plant as many flowers as possible in their gardens, while the remaining contestants had to remove them to ensure their favorite housemate won. The four contestants participating were Nazey, Shivani, Sai Ketan Rao, and Ranvir Shorey. Vishal and Lavekesh focused on clearing Sai Ketan Rao's Garden, while Sana Makbul targeted Ranvir Shorey's garden, determined not to let him win.

During the task, Sana warned Ranvir not to stare her with frog-like eyes and play respectfully. Ranvir accused Sana of forcefully taking flowers from him, but she defended herself by saying everyone was doing it. Ranvir called Sana a snake, to which she asked him to stay within limits and not call her names. In response, Ranvir insulted Sana, but she reminded him to watch his own behavior first. Sana told Ranvir to behave properly and warned him that she would retaliate if he misbehaved.

Another intense moment occurred between Sai Ketan Rao and Vishal Pandey. During the task, Vishal attempted to pluck flowers from Sai Ketan Rao's Garden. In response, Sai pushed Vishal slightly to stop him. Vishal, angered by this, pushed Sai back, leading to a significant altercation between the two. The ongoing conflicts and dramatic exchanges in "Bigg Boss OTT 3" continue to captivate the audience, ensuring the show's high TRP and widespread attention.