Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey's Parents Urges Makers to Remove Youtuber Armaan Malik From House (Watch Video)

Youtuber Armaan Mailk is news after he allegedly slapped his co-contestant Vishal Pandey on national television over remark on his second wife Kritika Malik. Armaan malik who got to know that from his first wife Payal that Vishal said that Kritika is looking beautiful and I like her, he got furious and in hit of the moment slapped Vishal and broke the very important rule of Bigg Boss house. On Sunday's weekend ka war Anil Kapoor slammed Vishal and Armaan but justified Armaan's action as he was trying to protect his wife.

The slap incident is trending on social media many internet users including ex-bigg boss contestants feel that Armaan slap is not justified and calling girl that she looks beautiful is not wrong it should be taken as a compliment. Amid this Vishal Pandey parents also shared a emotional video, in which they have seen urging makers that they should remove Armaan Malik for his action.

In Video they said, “Please Bigg Boss, mujhe aapse nivedan hai ki uss insaan ko ghar se bahaar nikalo jo mere bachche pe haath uthaya. Aaj tak hum logo ne uspe haath nahi uthaya, itna pyaar se humne paala hai usko. Yeh sochke nahi bheja tha Bigg Boss main ki koi uspe haath uthayega ,Yeh hum logo se bilkul sehen nahi ho raha hai. Main toh jabse suni hoon, mera toh dil baitha ja raha hai. Video banane ka maksad yahi hai ki kal ka jo episode aaya tha usme dikhaya tha ki Vishal ki personality fake hai. Vishal ki personality jaisa hai voh vaisa hi dikha raha hai. Uska ek hi chehra hai. Koi do-teen chehra nahi hai”.

Vishal’s father even pointed out how he has been constantly targeted and instigated in the house by Armaan. Producer Sandiip Sikcand also condemned the action of the makers. He wrote on Instagram, “Physical violence is NEVER a “special case”! Just because you don’t want to lose a contestant because of the “content”, you find different reasons, each season, to justify violence !! Every person who uses violence has his own “justified” reason & here we have so called reputed people justifying that !! Not cool at all !! This show, once upon a time, had a voice that said – VIOLENCE WILL NOT BE TOLERATED, today however it comes with a tag that says – conditions apply !! And yes, when did BIGG BOSS become so weak that he needs contestants to tell him what to do !!! DISGUSTING !!! Shame on you!!”

Vishal's sister took Instagram and posted in his brother's support and wrote, “I firmly believe my brother has done nothing wrong. He did not humiliate anyone, nor did he say anything inappropriate or have any ill intentions behind his comment. His genuine compliment was unfortunately misunderstood by Payal and Arman. As a family, we stand by him wholeheartedly. We trust him and know his character well. Every woman feels safe around him, and we see that Vishal has our full support. With his pure heart and intentions, it’s clear that Arman does not deserve to stay on the show. He owes my brother a public apology, and Big Boss should take strict action by removing him from the show. Let’s come together and support Vishal.”