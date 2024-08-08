Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Reveals Why Her Friends Didn't Join Her on Stage For Celebrations

Bigg Boss is one of the controversial shows, and the finale of its OTT version was on last Friday. Sana Makbul emerged as the winner of the third season. In every season, we saw that other contestants came to congratulate the winner, but after Sana's win, not a single contestant came on stage to congratulate her. This sparked a lot of discussion on social media.

In an interview, Sana expressed her disappointment that even after calling her friends to join her on stage, none of them came. While commenting on the absence of other Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants during her victory celebration, Sana Makbul said, “I think they were instructed not to join me because the makers wanted to capture the moment. That moment lasts only a minute; once the winner was announced (lifting her hand), it was my moment. I kept calling them to come, but no one did. The only ones who mattered to me were my mom and sister, and they were there. The rest didn’t matter.”

She added, “I wanted Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, and Lovekesh Kataria to lift the trophy with me since we considered ourselves the ‘Top 4.’ I desired that... But I’ve heard they were told not to get up because the makers wanted to focus on my moment. I’m unsure how true that is.” Sana Makbul won Bigg Boss OTT season 3, with Nazey as the first runner-up, Ranvir Shorey second, and Sai Ketan third. Kritika Malik was the first eliminated from the top 5.