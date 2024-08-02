Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: Kritika Malik Out of the Race, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan, Ranvir Shorey and Naezy In Top 4

Bigg Boss OTT season 3 finale has begun and the competition is between Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan, Ranvir Shorey, Naezy, and Kritika Malik. The competition is tough, and Kritika Malik is the first one to get out of the house.

Now the competition is between Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan, Ranvir Shorey, and Naezy. Bigg Boss OTT has got its top 4. Meanwhile, even on finale day, Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey. Anil Kapoor asked Sana and Ranvir to explain each other's journey and if they expected each other in the finale. In a funny way, both Sana and Ranvir sarcastically complimented each other.