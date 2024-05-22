Bigg Boss OTT returns with season 3, hints at Anil Kapoor replacing Salman Khan as the host

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 : After much anticipation and speculation, the announcement for the next season of Bigg Boss OTT has finally landed.

The web show, streaming exclusively on JioCinema, will be launched in June.

The announcement came through a gripping minute-long promo released on Wednesday via Jio Cinema's official Instagram account.

The teaser offered a tantalizing glimpse into the drama-packed world of Bigg Boss OTT, featuring iconic moments from previous seasons. From intense showdowns to unforgettable catchphrases, the promo promised a season that will surpass all expectations.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7RVYoJtYog/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Along with the promo, Jio Cinema added a caption that read, "Bhule naa bhulaaye Jane wala season hai bbott2 Raosahab ki wajah se toh ott ki value huii."

The caption of the teaser which read, "Ye season hoga khaas, Ek Dum Jhakaas," hinted at Anil Kapoor replacing Salman Khan as the host of the show.

Soon after the promo was released fans chimed in the comment section to share their excitement.

One user wrote, "So excited for the season."

Another user commented, "Finally the season is back."

"Can't wait for the season," penned a third user.

The buzz surrounding the new season intensified earlier in April when Endemol Shine India, the production company behind the show, teased fans with a graphic poster featuring host Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot, with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. However, the reins were later handed over to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan for the second season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor