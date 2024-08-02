'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 3 Finale: Know When and Where to Watch The Grand Showdown

The excitement surrounding the grand finale of "Bigg Boss OTT 3" is intensifying with surprising eliminations and fierce competition. Recently, Ranvir Shorey was eliminated from the show, leaving Sana Makbul and Naezy as the final two contenders. Ranvir, who has been a strong player throughout the season, was unexpectedly sent home just hours before the finale, along with Kritika Malik, who was the first to be eliminated on finale day, and Sai Ketan Rao who followed shortly after. This twist has left fans in disbelief, as many believed Ranvir would be a top contender until the end. You can watch the grand finale showdown at 9pm only on Jio Cinema.

Earlier in the week, the show witnessed a dramatic mid-week elimination, evicting Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria. Lovekesh's exit came as a shock, particularly since his close friend Elvish Yadav had been actively supporting him. Armaan’s departure was notably emotional, especially following a tense press conference where he was confronted with inquiries about his relationship with Payal, which had ended. His statement, claiming that even divine intervention wouldn’t alter his perspective on their separation, drew significant attention.

Ranvir Shorey's exit has ignited discussions among fans, as his strategic play had positioned him as a key finalist. With his departure, Sana Makbul and Naezy are now the frontrunners for the coveted title. This season of "Bigg Boss OTT" has been marked by unexpected twists and controversies, keeping the audience engaged and on edge.

Armaan Malik’s frank discussions about his personal life, including allegations regarding polygamy and his candid views on relationships, have further amplified the drama of the show. As the finale approaches, excitement is mounting for the winner's announcement, which will be made by Anil Kapoor. The finale is set to air at 9 PM on Friday, August 2, and will reveal the winner, who will receive a prestigious trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.