Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Here's the Release Date, Streaming Details, and Rumoured Contestants List

Few days back Bigg Boss OTT makers announced that Jhakaas Actor Anil Kapoor will be replacing Bhaijan Salman Khan. While some fans were excited to see new host, others felt that no one can replace Salman Khan. On Sunday makers released the first teaser of the show and now they have released the primer date of the controversial show.

Bigg Boss OTT will premiere on Jio Cinema starting June 21, 2024. The platform unveiled Anil Kapoor as the new host with the tagline - Introducing Anil Kapoor as the new host of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Transitioning from dominating the silver screen to presiding over the Bigg Boss house, Anil Kapoor holds a unique allure.

Here is the list of Bigg Boss OTT rumoured contestants list Rapper RCR, Ashish Sharma, Singer Navjeet Singh, Nirvair Pannu, Jatin Talwar,Nidhi Talwar,Khushi Punjaban, Vivek Chaudhary, Cheshta Bhagat, Nikhil Mehta, Shehzada Dhami, Arhaan Bahl, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik