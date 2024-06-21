Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: 'H***m ki Kamai Nahi Aa Rahi Hai Mere Paas' Chandrika Gera Dixit Aka Vadapav Girl New Promo Goes Viral (Watch)

Chandrika Gera Dixit, famously known as the 'Vada Pav Girl,' rose to fame as a street food seller in Delhi. She gained popularity after a video of her selling vada pavs at a stall in Sainik Vihar became viral on social media. Her fame led her to appear on various platforms, including food vlogger Amit Jindal's channel. However, she has also been involved in controversies, such as facing allegations of harassment from Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials. Currently, Chandrika is gearing up to participate in Bigg Boss OTT season 3, with the release of the second promo featuring her on Jio Cinema.

In the promo, host Anil Kapoor warmly greets Chandrika and compliments her appearance, although her face is not fully shown. He proceeds to inquire about various matters, starting with the accusations that she engineered controversies to secure a spot on Bigg Boss. One of the main allegations against her is that she purportedly pays vloggers to create content about her. Chandrika's response to this is, "H***m ki Kamai Nahi Aa Rahi Hai Mere Paas."

Further she was asked that to be a part of Bigg Boss she created fake controversy, on which she exclaimed, "Ilzam pe, Ilzam." She was accused of misbehaving, to which she responded, "Agar Bhakshak hi Rakshak bane toh Kya Kare." Overall new promo of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 has created a new crazy and excitement among viewers. The Season is set to premiered on June 21 at 9 pm on Jio Cinema.