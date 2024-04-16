Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Salman Khan to Return as Host, Audience to Decide on Participants

There were Rumors about Bigg boss OTT might not get it third season as it keeps very less gaps between of Big Boss TV version. Makers of Bigg Boss has scraped all those rumors by releasing the poster with Salman khan in it. So, it is confirmed that Bigg Boss OTT is renewed for its third season.

Makers posted on social media asking whom all you want to see in Bigg Boss OTT season. This poster has gone viral on social media. While posting this photo makers captioned it as, "Ready for the Entertainment & Drama? Comment below who YOU want to see SLAYINGG in the next season of."

Fans dropped few names of their favorite television actors, reality show stars and popular influencers. However official premiere date and the name of the 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' contestants have not been revealed yet. Both the seasons of Bigg Boss OTT was a super hit. In Season one Divya Agarwal won the trophy while season 2 famous youtuber Elvish Yadav won.