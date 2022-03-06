Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal announces break-up with Varun Sood

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood are no longer together. Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya took to social media to announce their split.In a long note Divya wrote, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to! No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it.

Continuing further she wrote, I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision. ”For the unversed, Varun and Divya were friends before participating in Ace of Space. Their love for each other grew in the house and Varun proposed to Divya in the reality show. Since then the couple has been going strong.They were also living together for the past couple of years and recently announced buying a new house.On the work front, Divya recently announced that she will be part of Abhay 3. Divya will be seen portraying the character Harleen. Divya Agarwal said, “I’ve been following Abhay and am an ardent fan of the franchise. So, when I was offered to play a role in Season 3, I couldn’t handle the excitement. Talking about my character – Harleen, she is complicated and to portray her quirks on screen was both challenging and thrilling. I am grateful to Ken for including me in this universe and I can’t wait for it to stream on ZEE5”.

