Bihar: Man arrested on charge of consuming liquor, dies

Patna, Aug 29 A man arrested on the charge of consuming alcohol in Bihar's Saran district, passed away at a hospital on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Sikandar Manjhi of Pithaghat village under Garkha police station, was arrested on August 25 from his village while he was roaming in an inebriated state.

Manjhi's health deteriorated on the same day of his arrest. He was admitted in Sadar hospital Chapra. After three days of treatment, he finally succumbed to it.

The family members of the deceased, including his father Bira Manjhi, admitted that his son had consumed liquor on August 25 and police arrested him on that charge.

"When we reached the hospital, my son was vomiting and suffering from abdominal pain. He was undergoing treatment in Chapra's Sadar hospital where he died, Bira Manjhi said.

The local police are yet to issue a statement on his death. Officials of Garkha police station said that the actual cause of his death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report.

Despite a ban on alcohol in Bihar since April 2016, cases of liquor ban violations are frequently reported in the state.

