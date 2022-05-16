Billboard Music Awards 2022: Olivia Rodrigo, Drake take home top honours

Los Angeles, May 16 The Billboard Music Awards returned to Las Vegas for its 2022 edition, delivering a star-studded evening in celebration of music's most chart-topping artists.

According to 'Variety', before the awards ceremony aired, Billboard announced many of the night's winners, including Drake, who took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album.

Olivia Rodrigo took home the most awards of the night with seven, including new artist, female artist, Hot 100 artist, streaming songs artist, radio songs artist, Billboard Global 200 artist and Billboard 200 album.

Meanwhile, Ye was honored with Christian artist, gospel artist, Christian album, gospel album Christian song and gospel song.

Sean "Diddy" Combs hosted the awards show, which featured performances from controversial figures Morgan Wallen and Travis Scott.

In an interview with Billboard prior to the ceremony, Diddy said that his mission for the night is to "uncancel the cancelled", reports 'Variety'.

"Travis went through a tragedy; Morgan (used the N-word) while talking to his boy. People make mistakes," Diddy said.

"Now we're moving on with love and respect for everybody that was hurt or affected. It's time to forgive."

The show also included performances from Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow, Christian Combs, Teyana Taylor, Becky G, Burna Boy, Dan + Shay, Ed Sheeran, Elle King and Miranda Lambert, Florence + the Machine, Latto, Maxwell, Rauw Alejandro and Silk Sonic.

Machine Gun Kelly dedicated his acoustic performance to his "wife" Megan Fox and their "unborn child".

The Billboard Awards are data-driven, based on a combination of streaming strength, radio airplay, album and track sales, as well as social engagement.

