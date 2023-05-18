Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford part ways after dating for less than a year

Washington [US], May 18 : Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford have called it quits after less than a year of dating.

"We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably," a representative for the 21-year-old told E! News, and added, "they remain good friends."

The pair's breakup comes one month after they were last seen together while attending the Coachella Music Festival in Indio.

It was about seven months ago that Billie and Jesse officially went public with their romance, reported E News. They made their relationship Instagram official with Halloween post.

In late November, Billie shared insight into her relationship with 'The Neighbourhood' artist during an interview with Vanity Fair.

"It's really cool, and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," she said of her relationship with the 31-year-old. "I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest fking fker alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me."

She also revealed her romance must-haves. "My love language is physical touch," she told the outlet, "and I just need to be touching skin all the time."

"Touching and cuddling and hugging," she noted, "and anything skin related is really a big thing for me."

The relationship also received her brother Finneas' approval, despite the duo's age gap.

"Listen, as long as she's happy," he exclusively told E! News at a GQ event for its Men of the Year issue on Nov. 17, "I'm happy."

